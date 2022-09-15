(NewsNation) — Actor Wilmer Valderrama is known for his roles in “That ’70s Show” and “NCIS,” but now he has a much bigger mission for America’s veterans.

Valderrama is passionate about helping our nation’s heroes and believes post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) service dogs are changing the lives of veterans.

Roughly 3.5 million military veterans suffer from PTSD and service dogs are demonstrated to reduce the severity of PTSD symptoms and suicidal behaviors. Only 1% of those in need who seek a service dog receive one each year.

Dog lovers can join in selecting the first-ever Dog Chow Visible Impact Award winner by voting on the selected finalists at DogChow.com through October 17th. For every vote, Dog Chow will donate to the Association of Service Dog Providers for Military Veterans, to train more PTSD service dogs at no cost to veterans.

