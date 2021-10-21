How are vaccine mandates affecting air travel?

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Estimates are that the recent round of flight cancellations linked to resistance to vaccine mandates issued by airlines cost the carriers $75 million. Travel expert Peter Greenberg talked with “Morning in America” host Adrienne Bankert about the situation.

United Airlines pulled off its vaccine mandate in late September with fairly few bumps, only having to let go about 290 employees. However, after the federal government told all airline that their employees had to be vaccinated by Dec. 8 or they’d lose their government contracts, the picture changed.

Remember that the airlines got their start hauling U.S. mail. They still get a good bit of cash from Uncle Sam, so the threat of losing the government contracts was a line in the sand. The other airlines set a deadline of Nov. 24 for employees to get vaccinated or take unpaid leave or lose their jobs.

Southwest Airlines pilots sued their airline, which backed down. American Airlines pilots are pondering the same action. According to Greenberg, their attitude is, “Go ahead and fire us. If you fire us, there’s no airplane left to fly.”

Unlike some other industries, airlines can’t simply go out and hire more workers. Pilots, flight attendants and others require significant training, and if they quit it’s tough to fill their jobs, especially in today’s tight labor market.

Combine this with the U.S. opening its borders to vaccinated foreign travelers, the holiday travel season beginning and low vaccination rates among TSA workers, and you’ve got the recipe for a “perfect storm” of delays this holiday season.

Greenberg added that with the TSA already being down thousands of workers before the vaccine issue, lines will be much longer than usual to get through security this holiday season, so be sure to arrive at the airport with plenty of extra time.