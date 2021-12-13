How common are December tornadoes?

(NewsNation Now) — While December is not the most prolific month for tornadoes, they do happen. Monday on “Morning in America,” reporter Aaron Nolan explained that since the year 2000, there have been at least seven deadly tornado incidents in the continental U.S.

Generally, tornadoes form during the spring and summer months. According to the National Weather Service, this is because of increased heating in the atmosphere which leads to greater instability and greater chance for violent storms. However, tornadoes can spin up anytime warm air and cold air collide, which is what happened last week.

On average, the U.S. sees about two dozen tornadoes every December, most occurring in the western Gulf Coast region and in the lower Mississippi Valley. What’s referred to as “Tornado Alley” used to run through the center of the country, but now a lot more tornadoes are forming in places like Arkansas and Tennessee.

When December tornadoes do hit, they can strike hard. On the day after Christmas in 2015, a tornado that traveled for more than 100 miles hit the Dallas, Texas area, killing 13 people and leaving catastrophic damage.

The important thing to remember is that it’s never “not” tornado season. They can happen anytime.