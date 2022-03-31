(NewsNation) — There are many challenges when it comes to cleaning up after a devastating natural weather event or storm, with one of them being getting aid from the government.

Most assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency ends after 18 months, or even earlier, which is typically when rebuilding after large disasters is just beginning, according to Urban.org.

After FEMA assistance ends, Congress appropriates money through a secondary program that’s intended to provide longer-term relief.

The problem is that those secondary programs don’t start giving money out until 20 months after the disaster, leaving a gap for those struggling to pay rent, or who are in temporary FEMA housing.

Federal funding also isn’t guaranteed.

After a tornado broke out in Champaign County, Illinois, federal authorities refused to cover the local governments’ costs to rebuild. That’s because the monetary damages fell short of the $17.8 million threshold needed to appropriate funds, according to The News-Gazette.

FEMA’s denial meant local governments and the average homeowner were on the hook for repairs with no aid money.

In response, local and national politicians asked FEMA to review its formula for awarding assistance to states with large populations like Illinois, the News-Gazette reported.

Federal officials say the timeline for releasing funds to towns has gotten better since Hurricane Katrina, but still takes years longer than it should.