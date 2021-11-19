How to prepare for Thanksgiving air travel

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — AAA predicts 53.4 million people will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. To combat the holiday rush, a travel expert joined “Morning in America” to share airport preparation tips.

Be early.

First, travel writer Jennifer Billock encouraged travelers to book plans early. When prepping for the airport, she suggests checking in to flights in advance and arriving at the airport hours ahead of departure time.

“You can check into your flight 24 hours in advance on the airline’s website or on their app. I highly recommend it, you won’t have to wait in line. You’ll check your bag if you need to and get in the security line,” Billock said.

Billock also warned travelers to be mindful of the details.

“If you plan your trip far in advance, it’s likely that the details have changed either your flight has changed or the country requirements have changed. It’s best to go to the U.S. embassy website of the country or city that you’re going to to see what their current requirements are and see whether you’re allowed to get in,” she said.

Pack Smart

Follow TSA travel guidelines for what to pack. Be sure to grab a mask.

“Bringing proper ID. Pull your liquids and electronics out of your suitcase … Make sure you’re doing it as early as possible,” Billock said.

Billock says despite early preparation, lines may still be long at airports this holiday season.