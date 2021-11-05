How to prepare for the end of daylight saving time

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Prepare to fall back. Daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 7, meaning Americans will get an extra hour of sleep.

Dr. Rebecca Robbins, a sleep expert at The Benjamin New York City, joined “Morning in America” to share tips on how to make the adjustment.

“The fall is easier than the spring when we lose an hour, so this is really a great time to focus on good sleep habits,” Robbins said. “The biggest mistake we see is that people will say, ‘I got an extra hour’ and they stay up an hour later.”

Robbins recommends going to bed at your usual time to maximize its benefits. She shared three healthy sleep habits for winter.

“Sleep is really the cornerstone of good health,” Robbins says. She says making sleep a priority is most important, especially during the current pandemic

Make time for sleep and keep a consistent sleep schedule. Take time before bed to unwind, relax, read or meditate because falling asleep is a process. Make your bedroom environment soothing.

She says those dealing with seasonal depression can use light as a tool to reset.

“Light is a really important part of internal circadian rhythm, which is our ability supposed to be tired and alert.” Robbins said. “Blue light exposure is really important for all of us, and without it we put ourselves at risk for depression.”

Robbins suggests going outside as soon as you wake up Sunday to help you reset to the new time.

Clocks turn back on Nov. 7 at 2 a.m.