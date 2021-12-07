How you hold your phone can lead to ‘smartphone pinkie’

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — If you’re constantly holding your phone, it can take a toll on your body, including your pinkie finger.

A new report from the Washington Post stated that the overuse of handheld technology leads to wrist and hand problems. These injuries include what’s dubbed as “smartphone pinkie.”

The injury occurs when a one-handed grip with a smartphone resting against the pinkie compresses nerves and causes muscle soreness.

Doctors suggest you take 5-minute breaks and change positions frequently to prevent minor overuse symptoms from becoming more severe problems.

