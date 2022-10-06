Husband serving in Iraq surprises wife at hospital

(NewsNation) — Cara Rahming, an Oak Lawn, Illinois, mom-to-be, received a suprise before she went into labor.

She didn’t expect her husband Harold, who has been deployed in Iraq since June, to make it home for the birth of their first child, but he had other plans.

As she was in her hospial room, her husband suprised her.

Harold orignally planned to surprise her at their home, but was notified that Cara was being induced and went straight to the hospital when he landed.

The couple welcomed a healthy baby boy named Harold Leroy Rahming II.