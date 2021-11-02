(NewsNation Now) — Trent Shelton is a one-of-a-kind motivational speaker and author.

He’s touched millions of people online with inspiration and hope. He has more than 12 million followers on Facebook, spreading messages of self-worth, self-love, and recognizing your greatness.

Shelton said one reason he believes his transparent messages resonate with many people is the authenticity of his messages.

“I believe just the transparency and the realness of it, you know, we all, beneath the surface, have insecurities. We all have imperfections, and we live in a time more than ever, especially with these last few years where we had to really face our reality. I think people just need that encouragement to let them know that they’re not alone and there is a way out of depression, out of hard times, and they can still be the greatest versions of themselves.”

A lot of people can relate to grieving thanks to events over the past year. Shelton has personally battled grief; he lost his mother, who battled cancer for four years, and his grandmother.

Many people have lost loved ones or may have lost the view of a world they used to know, as the world has changed drastically over the past 18 months. But, while life may not look the way many remember it, Shelton recommends people persevere through their struggles.

“Grief or hard times — it’s like a quote that I read; ‘It’s like an ocean; it comes in waves, sometimes it’s calm, and sometimes it’s rough.’ But at the end of the day, you’ve got to find the strength. You’ve got to find the perseverance; you’ve gotta find the endurance to keep going.” Shelton said.

Shelton said when those waves come, it’s important to check in with yourself.

“There are a few the things that I always use to check in with myself — number 1 is perspective. Your perspective can either be your power or your prison, and I know it’s easier said than done when you’re going through the hardest time of your life,” The second thing I wanna tell you to do is find community. Get around people that have been through what you’ve been through; you don’t have to suffer in silence. The third thing I’d have to say is environment, and this is big for me; I’m a big believer in nature heals.”

