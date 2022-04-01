Jobs report may be bright spot but gas prices still high

President Joe Biden speaks about his administration’s plans to combat rising gas prices in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(NewsNation) — In the midst of economic bad news from high inflation and record-setting gas prices, today’s job report may be ray of sunshine for Democrats preparing for midterms.

The highly anticipated report is expected to show the economy adding a few hundred thousand jobs, adding to already high employment numbers. Some predictions have the report adding 450,000 to 500,000 jobs. Added to February’s 700,000 new jobs, that will be the sort of positive news the White House hopes to build on.

This would continue a trend of improving job numbers and dropping unemployment for the last few months, signaling a strong return from the COVID-19 downturn and a move back toward the pre-pandemic prosperity.

But the report comes as prices at the pump continue to set records nationwide and inflation drives prices up across the board. It’s said that Americans vote with their wallets, and President Joe Biden is certainly reacting to that with a new strategy meant to bring prices down.

Saying, “The bottom line is if we want lower gas prices, we need to have more oil supply right now,” Biden announced a plan Thursday to release a million barrels of oil a day from the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Also in the plan are fees for oil companies sitting on an oil lease but not drilling, which the White House calls a “use it or lose it” policy.

It’s the latest move to curb inflation, and politically Biden could use it.

The latest Hill/Emerson College poll found that Biden’s approval rating is still under water, at 47 percent. The poll also shows a plurality of those who responded blame Biden for the high gas prices (46 percent) compared to just 18 percent who blame Russian oil sanctions.

The numbers become even more alarming for Biden when taking into account that 49 percent of the respondents identify themselves as Democrats, while just 38 percent self-identified as Republican.