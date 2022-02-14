Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) falls after being sacked by Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Ernest Jones (50) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

SOUTH PLAINS, Ohio (NewsNation Now) — South Plains, just outside of Athens, Ohio, was united as one Sunday night backing their hometown boy, Joe Burrow, as he played to win the Super Bowl in only his second year as an NFL quarterback.

Although the first half didn’t go exactly according to plan, the diehard fans in South Plains never lost faith. ““I’m excited for him and all of Athens cherishes him win or lose, we’ve got the guys back without a doubt, they got this who Dey baby!” said one excited fan.

Despite starting the second half on fire and leading the Bengals to the lead, nothing was assured against a veteran Rams team with a lot to prove and more left in the tank than anyone could have anticipated. Despite the loss of their star wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr., the Rams surged back and won the game in the end.

But the fans in South Plans and Bengals fans everywhere know that Joe Burrow is the real deal and they’ll have him to pin their hopes on for years to come. Said another fan in the crowd, “Joe Burrow is the best, he is a god, basically I mean I don’t know Greek mythology that well, but he’s literally a god.”

Burrow was sacked 7 times, which ties for a Super Bowl record, but around here that just adds to his legend.

