OKLAHOMA CITY (NewsNation Now) — Julius Jones, who has maintained his innocence for more than two decades, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday at an Oklahoma prison for the 1999 slaying of a businessman.

Jones, 41, was convicted in the shooting death of Paul Howell, a father in the affluent Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond, during a carjacking. Jones maintains he was framed by the actual killer, a high school friend and co-defendant who testified against him and was released from prison after 15 years. The execution is scheduled for 4 p.m. local time.

The state’s Pardon and Parole Board twice voted 3-1 to recommend Gov. Kevin Stitt grant clemency to Jones and commute his sentence to life in prison.

Jones’ mother, Madeline Davis-Jones, who tried unsuccessfully to meet with Stitt on Monday, spoke to a group of about 300 people, many of them students from nearby high schools, who gathered at the Capitol on Wednesday outside Stitt’s office, chanted and sang hymns.

“I don’t want to go to a lynching tomorrow,” Davis-Jones said, her voice rising with emotion. “Why would I want to see someone hang? We should be through with that. Do you want your baby, your child to be hanged?”

Stitt has been tight-lipped about the case, but has met with Jones’ attorneys and Howell’s family.

Stitt spokesman Charlie Hannema said, “The governor takes his role in this process seriously and is carefully considering the Pardon and Parole Board’s recommendation as he does in all cases.”

State and county prosecutors have said the evidence against Jones is overwhelming. Trial transcripts show witnesses identified Jones as the shooter and placed him with Howell’s stolen vehicle. Investigators also found the murder weapon wrapped in a bandanna with Jones’ DNA in an attic space above his bedroom. Jones claims the murder weapon was placed there by the actual killer, who visited Jones’ house after Howell was shot.

Paul Howell’s sister, Megan Tobey, testified before the board that she distinctly remembers seeing Jones shoot her brother in front of his two young daughters.

“He is the same person today as he was 22 years ago. He’s still getting into trouble,” Tobey said in part. “He’s still lying. And he still feels no shame, guilt or remorse for his action. We need Julius Jones to be held responsible.”

Former Oklahoma Gov. David Walters, who carried out two executions while in office, said the final call is up to Stitt, but there is a card he could play.

“One option that has not been talked about in the press is to just indefinitely stay or not necessarily indefinitely stay but to continue to renew stays until you reach a level of certainty,” said Walters.

Jones’ case was profiled in “The Last Defense,” a three-episode documentary produced by actress Viola Davis that aired on ABC in 2018. Since then, Kim Kardashian West and athletes with Oklahoma ties, including Mayfield and NBA stars Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin and Trae Young, have urged Stitt to commute Jones’ death sentence.

Oklahoma ended a six-year moratorium on executions — brought on by concerns over its lethal injection methods — last month. John Marion Grant, 60, convulsed and vomited as he was being put to death Oct. 28. Jones’ execution would be the second since the moratorium was lifted.