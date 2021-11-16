KENOSHA, Wis. (NewsNation Now) — Jurors are set to begin deliberating Tuesday in Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial after two weeks of testimony filled with surveillance video, fierce debate over vigilantism and conflicting pictures painted by the prosecutors and defense over what happened that night in August 2020.

Eighteen jurors have heard the case; the 12 who will decide Rittenhouse’s fate and the six who will be designated alternates will be determined by a drawing from a raffle drum. The pool had started at 20, but one juror was dismissed for health reasons and another was let go after he told a joke related to the case to a bailiff.

Rittenhouse faces a myriad of charges after he killed two protesters and injured a third on the streets of Kenosha last summer. The protests were spurred by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Rittenhouse said he went to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Illinois, to protect property from rioters in the days after the shooting. Rittenhouse, a former police youth cadet, is white, as were those he shot.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, argues he acted in self-defense. Rittenhouse, now 18, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him, first-degree intentional homicide, which is Wisconsin’s top murder charge.

Video played a prominent role in the trial, with drone video documenting the moments before and after the deadly shooting. Legal expert Angela Cenedella weighed in on “Morning in America” about the impact of video on the trial.

“It carries so much weight because in today’s day and age, they can actually see what’s happening instead of just hearing eyewitness accounts,” Cendella said. “So these videos will be instrumental in affecting the jury. Now, of course, though, it’s the jury’s decision as to whether or not they believe how those are interpreted.”

Cendella spoke with NewsNation’s Adrienne Bankert. You can watch the full interview in the player below.

Prosecutors asked the judge to let the jury consider several lesser charges if they acquit him on the original counts, in what many speculated was recognition of the weaknesses in their case. Schroeder agreed to do so as he delivered some 36 pages of legal instructions to the jury.

In his instructions, the judge said that to accept Rittenhouse’s claim of self-defense, the jury must find that he believed there was an unlawful threat to him and that the amount of force he used was reasonable and necessary.

Neither Rittenhouse’s alleged poor judgment in showing up in Kenosha with an AR-style rifle, nor wider issues of American gun culture, are supposed to be a focus for jurors. They’re supposed to render their judgment based on whether Rittenhouse acted in self-defense by the letter of sometimes complex, counterintuitive Wisconsin law.

Boiled down, the law requires that someone’s decision to react with deadly force be reasonable in the seconds and minutes that a conflict occurs.

“I think people are looking to whether or not they will consider Kyle to be an active shooter in this case, which is pretty much how the prosecution has defined him,” said Cendella. “Now you have the defense, though, who’s defined him as the opposite as this compassionate man who’s gone to help this scenario to help protect businesses.”

On Monday, Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed a count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, a misdemeanor that had appeared to be among the likeliest of the charges to net a conviction. It carries up to nine months in jail.

Watch “Rush Hour” weeknights at 6/5c on NewsNation.

The defense argued that Wisconsin law has an exception related to the length of a weapon’s barrel. After prosecutors conceded Rittenhouse’s rifle was not short-barreled, the judge threw out the charge.

With a verdict near, Gov. Tony Evers said that 500 National Guard members would be prepared for duty in Kenosha if local law enforcement requested them.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest News