Justices could rule on Texas abortion ban today

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The battle over the Texas abortion ban, which bans the procedure after six weeks of gestation, makes no provision for rape or incest and offers rewards to private citizens who turn in anyone involved in a banned abortion as an enforcement structure, has been going on for months. The U.S. Supreme Court may weigh in on the matter as soon as today.

There are two cases before the court, but the Texas case is seen as the most direct challenge to the standing precedent of Roe v. Wade.

The enforcement mechanism of the Texas law is the point where the justices may concentrate, since it’s aimed at citizens filing suit against women seeking abortions, doctors performing them and even people like cab drivers who knowingly drive a woman to an abortion clinic.

During questioning in the case, conservative justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh did appear to have some issues with the enforcement mechanism. Whether that is indicative of the court’s ultimate decision remains to be seen.