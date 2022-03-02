Lawmakers react to Biden’s State of the Union address

(NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden brought lawmakers to their feet several times during his first State of the Union address on Tuesday. He addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Ukraine crisis, inflation and COVID-19 among other issues facing the nation.

“To every Ukrainian, their fearlessness, their courage, their determination literally inspires the world,” Biden said.

On the Ukraine front, lawmakers say the president delivered. It was a notable show of unity after a long year of bitter acrimony between Biden’s Democratic coalition and the Republican opposition.

Illinois congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said the Russia-Ukraine invasion is a threat to democracy and freedom everywhere. He says the president’s address was a “clarifying moment for all of us about what are our ideals.”



Like many Republicans, Rep. Young Kim of California says Biden should have announced more sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his country for oil and gas, but he didn’t.

“Make sure that we are not going to depend on Russia to get our oil,” she added.

The president addressed veterans who have died of cancer before being heckled by Rep. Lauren Boebert on the number of Marines killed in Afghanistan.

Biden then addressed what has become a major concern for voters: Inflation and the economy. Biden outlined plans to address inflation by reinvesting in American manufacturing capacity, speeding supply chains and reducing the burden of child care and elder care on workers.

He also told Americans to brace for higher gas prices. Biden announced a plan with 30 other nations to release more oil reserves to keep gas costs lower.

On the COVID-19 front, Biden announced a “Test to Treat” initiative, which allows individuals who test positive for COVID-19 at a pharmacy to get free antiviral COVID-19 treatments immediately after.

And as he disparaged the impact of the 2017 tax cuts, which mostly benefited wealthier Americans, though it cut taxes for a significant majority of the country, Biden was booed by Republicans in the chamber.

Biden’s speech came amid public disapproval of his handling of the economy and the pandemic. The results of a recent NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll found that 57% of respondents disapproved of Biden’s handling of his presidency. Another 55% say he isn’t a clear communicator. And 88 percent said they were at least somewhat concerned about inflation, with 55 percent saying it was an even bigger concern than COVID-19 or unemployment.