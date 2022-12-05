Lyft driver spreads positive messages to passengers

(NewsNation) — A New Jersey Lyft driver is giving her passengers more than a ride in her car.

Tomika Reid is on a mission to pass positive messages on to her passengers during their ride.

“It all depends on the vibe that I get from them. If I know or feel that they don’t want to talk, then I’ll just leave them alone. But a lot of times the passengers love talking to me, they tell me I have a great personality they love. It’s like talking to a friend when you’re in my car,” Reid said.

Reid has written five books on positivity, her faith and overcoming adversity, and she also shares the gospel with her passengers.