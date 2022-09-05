Man and grandma visit all national parks in 7 years

(NewsNation) — A man and his grandmother have nearly completed their goal to visit all 63 national parks, a journey that has taken them seven years.

“It came to light that she hadn’t seen anything really spectacular in the great outdoors in her lifetime and I wanted to change that for her,” Brad Ryan said on NewsNation’s “Morning in America.”

Ryan and his 92-year-old grandmother Joy Ryan, nicknamed Grandma Joy, have visited 62 parks so far. The National Park of American Samoa is the last park on their quest.

“Every park has something unique about it,” Grandma Joy said on “Morning in America.”

Her favorite moment on the journey was when she saw bears catching fish in the river.

“To see how they do that, it was the thrill of my whole life,” Grandma Joy said.

Ryan said the most memorable trip for him was to the Arctic National Park.

“When I was able to actually touch down in a charter plane and watch my grandma hike across the tundra … that was the most magical moment,” Ryan said.

You can follow the duo’s journey on the “Grandma Joy’s Road Trip” Facebook page.