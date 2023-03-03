Afghan refugee lives out American dream after escaping Taliban

(NewsNation) — An Afghan refugee says he is living the American dream after narrowly escaping his country when the Taliban took over.

Mujtaba Karimi was working for Afghanistan’s president when the government fell, and while he had very little time, he was able to make it to Hamid Karzai International Airport and work his way up to the front of the crowd.

That’s where an American soldier saw his diplomatic passport.

He then found himself first in Washington, D.C., and then Texas. But it was in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was able to settle down and start his life anew.

