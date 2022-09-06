Manhunt underway for escaped inmates in CA, WI

(NewsNation) — Manhunts are underway for three inmates who escaped from prisons across the country.

In California, 33-year-old Gerardo Ramirez-Vera and 28-year-old Jorge Garcia-Escamilla escaped the Marsh Creek Detention Facility, a minimum-security facility that houses prisoners with low-level charges. While in Wisconsin, police are working to track down 35-year-old Justin Dietrich, an inmate at the Brown County Jail in Green Bay, who escaped on Monday.

Gerardo Ramirez-Vera

Ramirez-Vera is a Hispanic male who is 5-foot-6 and approximately 140 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes. He is from Richmond, Virginia.

He was sentenced on weapon, burglary and vandalism charges. He was due to be released in the first week of January 2023.

33-year-old Gerardo Ramirez-Vera of Richmond (left); 28-year-old Jorge Garcia-Escamilla of Pittsburg (right) (Credit: Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office)

Jorge Garcia-Escamilla

Garcia-Escamilla is a Hispanic male who is 5-foot-8 and approximately 165 pounds. He is from Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.

He was being held on charges that include vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools and drug possession. He has a future court date in three weeks.

Both inmates were last seen wearing all white or yellow.

They face felony charges and a possible state prison sentence for the escape.

Justin Dietrich

Dietrich escaped through the loading dock of the jail and headed east through farm fields. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and pants along with a white undershirt.

Justin James Dietrich, 35, escaped the Brown County Jail on September 5, 2022.(Brown County Jail)

He has tattoos on his upper arms and is from Wausaukee, Wisconsin.

Brown County deputies said Dietrich was being held on multiple charges including:

Manufacture/Delivery of Amphetamines

Manufacture/Delivery of Fentanyl

Possession with Intent to Deliver Amphetamines

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Alter Identity Marks

Fraud

He was also serving a probation sentence until Dec. 19, 2022, for Domestic Violence Disorderly Conduct.

Authorities believe an argument with his girlfriend may have prompted his desire to escape. They are now seeking information about her whereabouts, too.

The release states Deitrich is not believed to be armed or an immediate threat to the public.

NewsNation affiliates KRON and WFRV contributed to this report.