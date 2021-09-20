Meet our ‘Morning in America’ team: Aaron Nolan!

(NewsNation Now) — Meet Aaron Nolan, Morning in America’s Mid-South correspondent!

A 16-year news veteran, Aaron most recently was a weekend breaking news anchor for NewsNation Prime. Before that, Aaron co-anchored the morning news at KARK-TV in Little Rock, Ark., and anchored Newsfeed Now, a daily digital news segment for NewsNation’s parent company Nexstar Media Group.

Nolan covered two Olympic Games: Rio de Janeiro and Pyeongchang. Nolan previously spent four years at KARK-TV as a sports anchor and reporter for the “Razorback Nation.”

Nolan’s work garnered multiple awards, including an Edward R. Murrow regional award for Innovation for NewsfeedNow.

Nolan also served as a general assignment reporter at KNWA-TV in Fayetteville. He joined KOLR/KOZL in 2012.

A native of Maumelle, Ark., Nolan graduated from the University of Central Arkansas with a degree in telecommunications.

Watch “Rush Hour” weeknights at 6/5c on NewsNation.

When not in the newsroom, you’ll likely find Aaron with his daughters and wife and/or playing golf.

Here are some fun facts about NewsNation’s resident Razorback fan:

He loves golf more than any other sport.

His wife and two girls are the joy in his life.

He is a diehard Arkansas Razorback fan. (Woo Pig!)

His favorite show is “The Mandalorian” (don’t get him started on how cute baby Yoda is)

Follow Aaron’s Instagram for all of his adventures across the Mid-South and frequent golf content.