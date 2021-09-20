Meet our ‘Morning in America’ team: Aaron Nolan!

(NewsNation Now) — Meet Aaron Nolan, Morning in America’s Mid-South correspondent!
A 16-year news veteran, Aaron most recently was a weekend breaking news anchor for NewsNation Prime. Before that, Aaron co-anchored the morning news at KARK-TV in Little Rock, Ark., and anchored Newsfeed Now, a daily digital news segment for NewsNation’s parent company Nexstar Media Group.
Nolan covered two Olympic Games: Rio de Janeiro and Pyeongchang. Nolan previously spent four years at KARK-TV as a sports anchor and reporter for the “Razorback Nation.”
Nolan’s work garnered multiple awards, including an Edward R. Murrow regional award for Innovation for NewsfeedNow.
Nolan also served as a general assignment reporter at KNWA-TV in Fayetteville. He joined KOLR/KOZL in 2012.
A native of Maumelle, Ark., Nolan graduated from the University of Central Arkansas with a degree in telecommunications.
Watch “Rush Hour” weeknights at 6/5c on NewsNation.
When not in the newsroom, you’ll likely find Aaron with his daughters and wife and/or playing golf.
Here are some fun facts about NewsNation’s resident Razorback fan:
- He loves golf more than any other sport.
- His wife and two girls are the joy in his life.
- He is a diehard Arkansas Razorback fan. (Woo Pig!)
- His favorite show is “The Mandalorian” (don’t get him started on how cute baby Yoda is)
Follow Aaron’s Instagram for all of his adventures across the Mid-South and frequent golf content.
