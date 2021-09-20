Meet our ‘Morning in America’ team: Adrienne Bankert!

(NewsNation Now) — Meet Adrienne Bankert, host of Morning in America!

An Emmy award-winning veteran journalist, Adrienne joined NewsNation in April 2021 as an anchor/correspondent. She covered national affairs and delivered special reports across the network’s prime-time weeknight news broadcasts.

Hey! Can’t find me? I would love if you would please watch this & share 🙏🏽 @NewsNationNow @newsnationam pic.twitter.com/nwsRJGOpAL — Adrienne Bankert (@ABonTV) September 19, 2021

Prior to that, Adrienne was a New York-based national correspondent for ABC News covering breaking news on both the East and West Coast. She covered some of the most significant stories of the last decade, including the 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns, the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the rescue of a youth soccer team trapped in a Thailand cave and the murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

She has also reported extensively on the entertainment industry, interviewing such giants as Lady Gaga, Dwayne Johnson, Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, Harrison Ford and Will Smith.

During her tenure at ABC News, Adrienne’s groundbreaking stories were featured across all of the network’s broadcast and digital platforms, including “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight” and “Nightline.” From 2017 to 2019, she served as part of the weekend anchor team for “Good Morning America.”

In addition to her distinguished career in journalism, Ms. Bankert also is the author of “Your Hidden Superpower: The Kindness that Makes You Unbeatable at Work and Connects You with Anyone.” She graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in communication and media studies.

Here are some fun facts about Adrienne:

She is one of seven kids

Her favorite accomplishment is writing a book during the pandemic about kindness, “Your Hidden Superpower.”

Her favorite food is Thai. She loves Pad Kee Mow, satay, mango and sticky rice. Plus she makes her own peanut sauce.

Follow Adrienne on Instagram for a dose of kindness and Morning in America behind the scenes.