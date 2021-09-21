Meet our Morning in America team: Evan Lambert!

(NewsNation Now) — Meet Evan Lambert, Morning in America’s political correspondent.

Evan is an Emmy-nominated and award-winning journalist with more than a decade of professional experience who has reported local and national news stories in the nation’s capital since 2017.

In the last few years, he has covered breaking news during the Capitol riots, protests following the death of George Floyd and remembrances for political icons Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and U.S. Rep. John Lewis. His exclusive coverage of videos showing D.C. police handcuffing young children led to a policy change in the way officers treat minors who aren’t an imminent threat.

Prior to making it home to the D.C. region, Evan worked in Tampa, with stops in Orlando and Myrtle Beach, S.C. He was his station’s lead reporter on one of the hardest stories he’s had to tell, the Pulse nightclub attack. In Florida, his relentless reporting on safety concerns over discount airline Allegiant Air led to an early review of the company by the FAA.

Evan’s career in broadcast journalism began before he graduated high school as a reporter and anchor for Teen Perspective 2News, a teen news show at the ABC affiliate in his hometown of Baltimore. That’s where he developed a passion for storytelling.

Watch “Rush Hour” weeknights at 6/5c on NewsNation.

Evan is a proud graduate of the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism. He is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and has participated in conferences hosted by NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists.

Here are some fun facts about Evan:

If Evan is not in the bureau, at a fitness class or a new restaurant, he’s probably at Costco, his favorite place to shop.

His favorite sport is kickball (he plays on a recreational team).

He’s a self-proclaimed theater nerd who sang in an a cappella group in college. (The group even sang at a holiday party at the White House!)

Follow Evan on Instagram!