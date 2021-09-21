(NewsNation Now) — Meet Ileana Diaz, Morning in America’s Miami-based correspondent!

Ilena comes to NewsNation from CBS Newspath in Los Angeles. At Newspath, Ilena covered health, entertainment and big breaking news including the deadliest California wildfires and immigration marches along the Mexican border.

Ilena was previously a reporter for KNBC in Los Angeles. Before heading west, Ilena reported and anchored at WUSA in Washington, D.C. and reported for KYW in Philadelphia and FOX5/My9 in New York. She started her reporting career in Yakima, Washington and was a weather anchor in Tucson, Arizona.

Ilena has a degree in journalism from Southern Methodist University and is fluent in Spanish. When she’s not teaming up with her husband to chase their three kids and two dogs around, Diaz enjoys volunteering and exploring South Florida.

Here are some fun facts about Ilena:

She’s a California girl at heart but loves Miami Beach.

She has a newfound love of tennis.

When not working, she spends her evenings watching true crime shows with her husband.

She’s a wannabe foodie and enjoys exploring all the new restaurants in Miami.

