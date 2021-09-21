Meet our Morning in America team: Nick Smith!

(NewsNation Now) — Meet Nick Smith, Morning in America’s Midwest correspondent!

An Emmy award-winning host and journalist, Nick was born in Chicago and graduated from Thornridge High School in Dolton, Ill. He has worked as an anchor/host in Washington, D.C., San Francisco and Philadelphia and as a field correspondent for ABC News.

Nick holds a baccalaureate degree from the University of California, Berkeley and attended Emerson College in Boston for his master’s degree.

He is a proud veteran of the United States Army and believes that service to our country and community should be required. Nick is an active member of the National Association of Black Journalists and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists who regularly speaks on issues of diversity and inclusion.

Here are some fun facts about NewsNation’s newest member:

He loves the NFL

His favorite shows are “Real Sports w/Bryant Gumbel” and “Better Call Saul.”

He loves jumping rope.

His favorite food is pancakes!

