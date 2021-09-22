(NewsNation Now) — Meet Paul Gerke, Morning in America’s New York-based correspondent!

Paul is an experienced anchor, host, and correspondent who has been working in television since he was 19. A 2010 graduate of the University of Michigan-Flint, Paul has since spanned the globe to tell compelling stories.

Paul most recently worked as an anchor for NBC News and “The Report” on Quibi. He was a correspondent at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and Pyeongchang. He anchored morning news in Phoenix at KPNX, reported on the Tampa sports scene at WFLA, and served as Sports Director for three lovely years at KIVI in Boise, Idaho.

Paul is a four-time Emmy winner and a many-time Emmy loser.

Here are some fun facts about Paul:

He is a native-Michigander and a diehard sports fan.

He’s a writer, a documentary-watcher, and a lifelong gamer.

You can catch him sampling craft beers or walking the streets of New York City, still playing Pokémon Go (yes, that’s still a thing).

He has a Mini goldendoodle named Theo.

