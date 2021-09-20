Meet our Morning in America team: Sloane Glass!

(NewsNation Now) — Meet Sloane Glass, Morning in America’s entertainment correspondent!

Sloane landed her first on-air job straight out of college at News12 in the Bronx and Brooklyn. She has also reported breaking news for the digital websites of TIME, Veuer, The Huffington Post, and The New York Daily News. Her background in news brought her to FOX 5 Atlanta.

Sloane’s on-camera work has also appeared on the digital sites for People, USA Today, AOL, and Buzz60.

At QVC, Sloane hosted, produced and edited The Sloane Series, a beauty show for the network’s popular YouTube channel. Sloane was named QVC’s first ever Digital Correspondent, hosting and reporting across QVC’s social media platforms and QVC’s sister network, Beauty iQ.

She got to cover technology, media, and social news as a correspondent on the syndicated entertainment program, Central Ave, which aired on Fox television stations. She is joining NewsNation after anchoring LIT, a 24/7 rolling entertainment news channel on Peacock. Sloane is a graduate of Tufts University and a native Philadelphian excited to explore Chicago

Here are some fast facts about Morning in America’s resident entertainment guru:

Her favorite movies are the Princess Bride and Rushmore.

Her favorite animals are Don Pepe and Flapjack, her dog and cat respectively.

Her favorite foods are anything with cheese or bread.

Her favorite artist is Fiona Apple.

Follow Sloane on Instagram to keep up with all the BTS on the Morning in America set!