Meet the Morning in America team: Alex Caprariello!

(NewsNation Now) — Meet Alex Caprariello, Morning in America’s West Coast correspondent!

Born in Raleigh, North Carolina, Alex has also lived in Princeton, New Jersey, Madison, Wisconsin, Phoenix, Arizona, Fayetteville, Arkansas and most recently Austin, Texas.

Alex earned his bachelor’s degree from the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University in 2013. He later received his master’s degree in journalism from ASU’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in 2016.

Alex joins NewsNation after beginning his career at KNWA/KFTA in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was the weekend anchor and senior reporter at the NBC/Fox affiliate located in Northwest Arkansas. Known for his in-depth reporting, Alex began working at investigative powerhouse KXAN in Austin in 2018. As the station’s lead education reporter, he quickly established credibility within the community through accurate and dependable reporting on K-12 issues throughout the entirety of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alex won numerous awards while in Austin, including a Lone Star Emmy for his two-part investigative series, Racism at Westlake. The investigation uncovered years of alleged racism within the halls of a dominant academic and athletic high school in the Texas suburbs. Alex was also honored with awards from the Texas State Teachers Association, the Association of Texas Professional Educators and the Society of Professional Journalists.

While in Arkansas, Alex initiated a number of notable reports including an analysis of the state’s struggle to launch the medical marijuana industry, an examination into allegations of bribery in a tightly contested mayoral race and an investigation which uncovered repeated abuse of patients in a treatment center for deviant children.

His special report, “Pricing Parenthood: The Cost of In Vitro Fertilization,” which details the financial burdens infertile families experience when undergoing last-resort procedures, was a finalist for best television feature by the Society of Professional Journalists Diamond Journalism Awards.

Here are some fun facts about Alex:

His greatest achievement was reporting at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

His favorite memory from the games was interviewing NBA superstars and U.S. gold medalists Carmelo Anthony, Kyrie Irving and DeMar DeRozan.

He is an outdoors enthusiast and loves hiking.

His most thrilling adventure came when he hiked 40 miles into the Havasupai Reservation at the base of the Grand Canyon to camp at the summit of a 500-foot waterfall.

Alex is a passionate storyteller who loves to learn new things and meet great people. Got a story idea or just want to connect? Send Alex an email at acaprariello@newsnationnow.com, or send Alex a tweet and connect with him on Facebook!

