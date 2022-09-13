Meet the scent-sniffing dog keeping the country safe

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Many people come in and out of the country through our nation’s airports, but sometimes people bring in items that could be harmful to our agriculture. That’s where some four-legged help comes in to prevent any illegal contraband from entering the U.S.

Bettie, a 5-year-old rescue dog, is a detector dog for U.S. Customs and Border Protection. She’s among an expanded team of specially trained beagles at U.S. airports.

Bettie sniffs out illegal items at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. She’s one of the top dogs for that work in the nation. Her payment? Lots of cookies!

Bettie and all the K-9s at the airport are given the best care and as cute and cuddly as they are, once they have that vest on, people are asked not to pet them — because when they are working, they play an essential role in our nation’s security.