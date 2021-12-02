Mexicans travel to US for vaccine boosters

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Hundreds of Mexican families are rushing to enter the United States to receive their booster shot amid ongoing fears of the omicron variant.

Mexican officials aren’t currently offering boosters to nationals and have resisted for months, believing it to be more of a ploy by vaccine manufacturers to increase sales.

As a result, droves of cars can be seen entering the country near Tijuana. Pharmacies along the border report hundreds of patients per day.

To be eligible for a booster, individuals must first show proof of vaccination and be beyond the six-month interval between their second vaccine and a booster.

Recently, Mexican officials have reversed course saying they will soon offer boosters to residents over 60.

Although Mexico residents are eligible for boosters in the U.S., many of them are inoculated with China’s CanSinoBIO vaccine, which has not been approved by the World Health Organization. Those individuals are not allowed to enter the country.