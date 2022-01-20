MIAMI (NewsNation Now) — A Miami-Dade police officer is going viral after rescuing a baby dolphin trapped in a fishing net.

Officer Nelson Silva, of the Miami-Dade Police’s Marine Patrol Unit, received a call about a distressed dolphin in early December, NewsNation local affiliate WFLA reported.

When Silva got to the scene, he found a baby dolphin tangled in the net. Silva used a pole to gently grab the netting, then used a knife to cut it away.

“I got you, buddy,” Silva said in the video. Even with the dolphin splashing and thrashing, trying to get free, Silva maintained his composure and calmed the mammal down.

“It’s OK, little guy,” he said. “You gotta relax.”

It only took two minutes for Silva to free the dolphin, WFLA said.