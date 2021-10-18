Minnesota nurse strike closes hospital ER, critical care clinic

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (NewsNation Now) — A Minnesota hospital temporarily closed its emergency room and urgent care facility after nurses went on strike Sunday morning.

About 50 nurses at Allina Health in Plymouth walked off the job, fighting for better holiday pay and benefits.

The planned three-day strike was called after failed attempts at negotiations that have been in the works since May of this year.

Allina Health says it negotiated seven times with the Minnesota Nurses Association.

Allina Health responded to the strike with a statement that said, in part:

“Throughout negotiations we have consistently offered proposals that demonstrate our commitment to our employees, including an immediate wage increase to align wages with other metro hospitals.”

The Minnesota Nurses Association also provided the statement, saying:

“Compensating nurses fairly for holiday pay is especially critical because understaffing by Allina and other hospital systems has required nurses to work more days and longer hours, including overtime and holidays, as they continue on the front lines of the covid 19 pandemic.”

The nurses plan to continue to strike from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day until Oct. 20.