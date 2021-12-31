(NewsNation Now) — Emma Broyles of Alaska has recently been crowned Miss America. She became the first Korean American and first Alaskan to win in the scholarship pageant’s 100-year history.

“I still can’t believe it. Getting to have all the Forever Miss Americas standing on the stage behind me witnessing this spectacular moment,” Broyles said on “Morning in America.”

Broyles, 20, is currently in her junior year at the Honors College at Arizona State University where she’s majoring in biomedical studies and minoring in voice performance, according to the Miss America Organization.

She says she plans to attend medical school after she completes her undergraduate degree in hopes of becoming a dermatologist. Broyles said the $100,000 scholarship award will help her make it all possible.

In the competition, she championed community building through the Special Olympics and brought awareness to her attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and dermatillomania, a skin-picking disorder.

“My older brother, Brendan, has Down syndrome, and he became a Special Olympics athlete when he became eligible, maybe 7 or 8 years old, so it’s been something my family and I have been involved with for so many years,” she said. “I’ve seen the direct impact that Special Olympics has on the families of people with intellectual disabilities and the services that it provides all across our nation and our world.”

Broyles says she’s excited to continue to promote inclusion and empathy “to make the world a better place,” especially for people like her brother.

She calls her own health diagnoses her superpower.

“What I consider to be my superpower is the ability to take something that I’m passionate about and throw myself into it and use every ounce of my being to focus on it and put all my energy into it,” Broyles said.

