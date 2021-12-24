Miss USA hosts toy drive for kids impacted by tornadoes

(NewsNation Now) — It’s been two weeks since a series of deadly tornadoes wiped out entire communities across Kentucky.

Many of the survivors were left with nothing, not even clothes or toys for Christmas.

Kentucky first lady Brittany Bashir came up with the idea to host a toy drive for those children who lost homes in the storms. Bashir then enlisted the help of Miss USA 2021 Elle Smith.

“It was a blessing to bring a little bit of normalcy around the holiday spirit to them,” Smith said during an appearance on “Morning in America”.

With the tragedy happening so close to Christmas, it is easy to see how those affected could lose the holiday spirit.

“Their resiliency was so evident yesterday and their strength in such a tumultuous time,” she said of the tornado victims she met. “They still found a reason to smile.”

Smith toured some of the damaged areas during her visit.

“Pictures don’t really do it justice,” Smith said. “Yesterday was the first time that I was able to see the damage in person and it’s absolutely devastating. These families have lost everything.”

Gov. Andy Beshear said the toy drive had brought in truckloads of donations from all over the country for western Kentucky kids.

“This world has shown us that they love us,” Beshear said during a news briefing.

The toys for storm-affected families will be distributed at five sites, or Christmas storefronts, that will offer parents a chance to shop for toys for their children, Beshear said.

“I think the conversation now is how can we support them long-term,” Smith said. “We have all these gifts coming in for short-term relief, but this is going to be something that can’t be solved overnight.”

Seeing the tornado destruction was profound for Smith, as Kentuckians will still need help in the weeks and months to come.

“This is my community,” she said. “If you’re still willing to donate, there’s the Western Kentucky relief fund. And that will help these families long-term, which is what they really need.”