Missouri TikToker goes viral for singing telegrams

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (NewsNation) — Joy Brooker from Missouri has taken TikTok by storm, going viral for singing telegrams she personalizes for strangers’ birthdays and holidays.

For her telegrams, she choreographs a little performance, dresses up in a beating heart costume and sings loudly in celebration, targeting her telegram’s recipient. Brooker’s videos have reached over 35 million views and many laughs.

Brooker joined “Morning in America” to talk about how she began performing telegrams as a side hustle, surprising Adrienne and Mitch with their very own personalized telegram.

Watch Joy Brooker’s full interview (and telegram for MIA) in the video player above.