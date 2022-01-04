Mom’s live TikTok report of son’s temper tantrum goes viral

(NewsNation Now) — A mom and former news reporter’s live report on what happened while having dinner with her 2-year-old son has gone viral.

PR professional Kayla Sullivan took to TikTok to deliver a report about a very angry toddler at the dinner table — a relatable experience for parents everywhere.

“Reporting live from outside my son’s bedroom where he is currently being detained until naptime is over,” Sullivan says in her TikTok. “Now this story does involve a minor so I can’t release specifics. But what I can confirm is my son is a 2-year-old terrorist who held me hostage at the Olive Garden earlier today.”

The video goes on for about 90 seconds.

“This is an active investigation but authorities believed the proper precautions were taken,” Sullivan continued. “I brought my son’s favorite snacks and even risked judgment from other moms by bringing an iPad, but not even Cocomelon could have stopped this meltdown.”

Kayla is a former reporter now working in PR and thought that Tik Tok was the perfect place to continue her reporting career on something that she truly is now an expert at — parenting.

“He’s not actually a 2-year-old terrorist.” Sullivan said during an appearance on “Morning in America.” “But sometimes it does feel like he’s holding me hostage in public.”

Sullivan just really wanted to use this story as a relatable moment for other parents, letting them know that they’re not alone.

“It has been surreal to see the response,” she said. “And how many people have experienced this exact same thing in restaurants and in public in general.”

The video amassed more than 9.8 million views on TikTok, fueled by a “like” from television personality Steve Harvey. It’s also trending on Twitter.

Watch the full interview with Kayla Sullivan in the video player below.

Latest News