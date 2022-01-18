(NewsNation Now) — Growing up, Brian Acosta Arya always heard stories about his father helping the community with his motel.

Now, Acosta Arya, who runs that very motel, is going viral for doing the same.

Acosta Arya has amassed almost 25 million likes on social media after giving out his North Bergen motel rooms for free to those who need them during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hundreds of people have been able to find a place to stay with his program, which he calls “Free Room for U.”

After joining TikTok in the summer of 2019, Acosta Arya found success on the app by telling his life story of growing up in a motel, then later, running one.

“I’ve heard stories that my dad has always kind of let people off the hook and helped the community,” Acosta Arya said. “We are the most affordable motel around as it is, and so I wanted to let people know that using my platform.”

When the pandemic hit, it was a “no-brainer” for Acosta Arya to start letting people stay in the Lincoln Tunnel Motel that he co-owns for no cost.

Initially, Acosta Arya was the one covering the cost of the rooms he was letting people stay in. But as word spread, people started to make donations as well.

“It’s a beacon of hope,” Acosta Arya said. “I hope my story inspires people, of course, to give what they can give. I know everyone doesn’t have a 41-room motel at their disposal, but everyone has something to give back to either their community or fellow human being.”

People can find Acosta Arya on at @ltmotel on TikTok, where he has almost a million followers— or as he prefers to call them, supporters.

“They support us,” Acosta said. “My story resonates with a lot of them and, in turn, they give back as much as they can, and I’m very, very grateful for that.”