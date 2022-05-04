Mother with ALS shares wedding dance with sons

(NewsNation) — A heartwarming mother-son dance at an Orlando wedding has touched the hearts of many.

In a now-viral video, Kathy Poirier’s two sons can be seen wheeling their mother onto the dance floor before lifting her to her feet for a dance with her son, Zak.

Zak Poirier said his mother was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) before he graduated law school. ALS is a rare nervous system disease that weakens muscles and impacts physical function.

“Since that time, I’ve watched her bravely fight her diagnosis and challenge the odds against her,” He wrote on Instagram. “Despite not being able to stand on her own, my Mom and I shared a dance at my wedding.”

Kathy danced with her sons to “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw. The video has been viewed more than 40,000 times.