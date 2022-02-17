Mother’s order surprises daughter in Starbucks drive-thru

(NewsNation Now) — It takes a lot to bring seasoned journalist Nick Smith to tears, but Sloane Glass brought a story to the table Thursday morning that did just that.

Emily Mejia was working her regular shift at Starbucks as a drive-through barista when her mother pulled in to place her order. She started off ordering a “grande latte with one shot of espresso and 2 percent milk” then quickly added “and one pump of CAR-T and 100 percent cancer-free.”

CAR-T is a gene-based cancer treatment, and Emily’s mom used her order to tell the stunned young woman that her 13-year-old sister had beaten cancer and pronounced cancer-free.

For a few moments, Emily is reduced to tears, repeating “Really?” She then gathers herself and chides her mother for “making me cry at work.”

The raw joy and wonder in Emily’s voice would have sparked a response in anyone, as it did in “Morning in America” stalwart Smith, who had to turn away from the table for a moment to compose himself.

We’re right there with you, Nick.