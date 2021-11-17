Billion-dollar ship unveiled as cruise industry attempts to rebound

(NewsNation Now) — The pandemic certainly dropped an anchor on the cruise industry around the world in the early part of 2020.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, cruising was at a standstill for months, but cruise ship companies were not.

Investments in multimillion-dollar vessels are just now testing the waters and setting sail.

NewsNation reporter Ileana Diaz went aboard to get an early look at the billion-dollar MSC Seashore, a brand-new cruise ship docked at the Port of Miami.

“That’s with a B, billion dollars,” Diaz said speaking with Ken Muskat, EVP & COO of MSC Cruises.

“We are super optimistic about the comeback of cruising,” Muskat said during an appearance on “Morning in America.” “We’re ready.”

Watch the full interview and take a look inside the ship in the video above.

Nearly two years after the onset of the pandemic, Carnival Cruise Lines is also restarting operations in Mobile.

Carnival said that all 22 of its U.S.-based ships will be back in operation by March 2022, with the Carnival Sensation sailing out of Mobile on March 5, the first Saturday of the month, AL.com reported.

The Port of Los Angeles also expects a major return of cruise ship operations next year.

More than 200 sailings are forecast for the 2022 calendar year, the most since 2008, the port said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.