(NewsNation) — Danielle Taylor, a teacher at Mt. View Elementary School in Antioch, Tennessee, said sometimes, as a music teacher, she feels like she’s on an island.

“You’re the only one that is the expert in music in your building,” she said.

But she feels more supported after becoming one of 30 music teachers from across the country to get $2,500 from the CMA Foundation to help bolster her students’ education.

“CMA Foundation really makes it feel like I’m not alone, that I have someone to call when I need help or if I need materials,” she said. “It gives me community and the support that I need to deliver quality, diverse and amazing musical experiences.”

It’s not just the recognition Taylor is grateful for, but also the help for her classroom.

“With the money that we win from that award, I get to purchase really cool stuff that I otherwise might not have,” Taylor said.

The CMA Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Country Music Association. Currently in its sixth year, the program was created to recognize teachers who use “the power of music as an avenue for change,” according to its website. The foundation works with country artists to improve music education in schools as well.

To date, the foundation has awarded more than $850,000 to music teachers nationwide.

Money isn’t the only honor these schools get from the CMA Foundation. Taylor’s students also got to perform at CMA Fest in Nashville, country music’s biggest festival, with Jimmie Allen.

“Jimmie Allen was so great with the kids. I love when students get to interact with people they can really see as role models, not only as musicians but also as people,” Taylor said.