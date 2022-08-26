National Dog Day: See the most popular dog names

Danielle Cotterman/WJW

(WJW) — It’s National Dog Day! In honor of the day that celebrates our four-legged and loyal companions, here is a list of the most popular breeds and most popular dog names for 2022.

Trupanion, a medical insurance company for pets, surveyed nearly 750,000 of its insured pets; here is what the company found:

Top 10 most popular dog names for 2022:

  • Luna
  • Charlie
  • Bella
  • Daisy
  • Milo
  • Lucy
  • Cooper
  • Bailey
  • Teddy
  • Max

Top 10 most popular dog breeds for 2022:

*A mixed breed always tops the charts, but after that, the Labrador retriever leads the pack. The Lab has held the title of most popular breed for decades.

  1. Labrador retriever
  2. Goldendoodle
  3. Golden retriever
  4. French bulldog
  5. Labradoodle
  6. German shepherd
  7. Shih Tzu
  8. Chihuahua
  9. Yorkshire terrier
  10. Cavalier King Charles spaniel

