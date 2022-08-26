(WJW) — It’s National Dog Day! In honor of the day that celebrates our four-legged and loyal companions, here is a list of the most popular breeds and most popular dog names for 2022.
Trupanion, a medical insurance company for pets, surveyed nearly 750,000 of its insured pets; here is what the company found:
Top 10 most popular dog names for 2022:
- Luna
- Charlie
- Bella
- Daisy
- Milo
- Lucy
- Cooper
- Bailey
- Teddy
- Max
Top 10 most popular dog breeds for 2022:
*A mixed breed always tops the charts, but after that, the Labrador retriever leads the pack. The Lab has held the title of most popular breed for decades.
- Labrador retriever
- Goldendoodle
- Golden retriever
- French bulldog
- Labradoodle
- German shepherd
- Shih Tzu
- Chihuahua
- Yorkshire terrier
- Cavalier King Charles spaniel