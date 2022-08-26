(WJW) — It’s National Dog Day! In honor of the day that celebrates our four-legged and loyal companions, here is a list of the most popular breeds and most popular dog names for 2022.

Trupanion, a medical insurance company for pets, surveyed nearly 750,000 of its insured pets; here is what the company found:

Top 10 most popular dog names for 2022:

Luna

Charlie

Bella

Daisy

Milo

Lucy

Cooper

Bailey

Teddy

Max

Top 10 most popular dog breeds for 2022:

*A mixed breed always tops the charts, but after that, the Labrador retriever leads the pack. The Lab has held the title of most popular breed for decades.