CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Thursday marks National Puppy Day!

It’s a day that encourages people to “Adopt. Don’t Shop,” and was founded to bring awareness to and end the practice of puppy mills and farms, according to the Farmer Almanac.

You and your family may be on the hunt for a new furry friend, and your heart is ready to share the love, but what should you consider before adopting?

Some faces are hard to resist, but just because the dog is cute doesn’t mean it’s the right one for your home. That’s where the dog aptitude test comes in handy.

The test asks consumers a handful of questions like, “What’s your activity level?” and “What’s your favorite thing to do?” to help you find out which dog suits your lifestyle.

“There are some dogs that are really happy to be a part of a big pack and want to interact with kids and family members and then there are other dogs who are focused on a single individual,” explained veterinarian Bruce Smith.

Ensuring your personalities mesh well is key. That’s why Smith said French bulldogs are the number one most popular dog right now; they’re easy to take on the go.

“Good urban dog, doesn’t need a lot of exercise, happy to be carried around sometimes, it’s happy to live in an apartment-like space,” Smith said.

Meanwhile, deciding to neuter your pup can also make a huge difference in their temperature.

“Neutered dogs tend to be a little bit friendlier and won’t get as defensive,” Smith said.

Dogs like the Boston terriers a cute and little, but Smith said just because they’re small doesn’t mean they’re yappy.

“We tend to have that vision of that small yappy dog, but in fact, big dogs are just as happy to vocalize and tell you what they think,” Smith explained.

Dr. Smith said recommends getting a poodle or golden doodle if you do have anyone in your family has allergies.

If you’re interested in adopting, click here to find a shelter near you.