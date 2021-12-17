(NewsNation Now) — National Wreaths Across America Day is set for Saturday, Dec. 18.

A caravan loaded with Maine-made wreaths is on its way to Arlington National Cemetery.

The convoy departed Sunday from Harrington and made several stops across Maine before continuing onward to New Hampshire and Vermont on Monday. The road trip continues through the week.

Volunteers will gather at Arlington National Cemetery this Saturday to place nearly 260,000 wreaths at the gravesites of fallen service members.

All told, the nonprofit Wreaths Across America is shipping about 2.4 million wreaths to 3,136 locations around the world.

To sponsor a wreath or to find a location near you to volunteer, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.