(NewsNation) — The Navy has fired five commanding officers in less than a week, in an unprecedented military shake-up.

The officers were relieved of their duty within seven days, all primarily because of a “loss of confidence,” according to The Hill.

Cmdr. Peter Lesaca, who manned the USS Preble guided-missile destroyer, was the most recent one fired. A Navy spokesman told Military.com that his removal came after Lesaca was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Fewer details were given about the other firings.

The Navy stated that commanding officers are held to high standards of personal and professional conduct” and are “expected to uphold the highest standards of responsibility, reliability and leadership.”

Capt. Larry Repass, deputy commodore of Destroyer Squadron 23, will assume Lesaca’s duties until a permanent replacement is found.

Other officers were dismissed between June 8-11.

The other officers fired were Capt. Jeffry Sandin, Cmdr. Devine Johnson, Command Master Chief Earl Sanders and Cmdr. Matthew McCormick.

Most of the officers who were dismissed this month were temporarily reassigned to other duties. Sandin, per the The Hill, was reassigned to Naval Service Training Command headquarters. The Navy said the shakeup will not have an impact on its mission or schedule.

Since the start of this year, the Navy has removed at least 15 commanding officers.