Need a summer job? Try looking in Florida

(NewsNation) — Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer and that means thousands of seasonal jobs are now up for grabs.

Those who are looking may want to start their search in Florida, according to a new WalletHub report highlighting the best places for summer jobs in 2022.

Florida vacation destinations Orlando and Ft. Lauderdale top the list, scoring especially high for youth summer jobs.

The two leaders come as no surprise to experts who say the post-pandemic travel boom has made the leisure and hospitality industry a great option for job-seekers.

“If you factor in tips, these hospitality jobs can be a big deal,” said economist Rebecca Ryan on “Morning In America” Monday.

Despite surging inflation and a potential recession, economic indications suggest American consumers are continuing to spend big.

Ryan says job seekers should use that economic reality to their advantage.

“It’s an employees market — so find the job, negotiate a salary and then work hard,” she said.

The economist also points out that summer jobs can be a great way for young people to get their foot in the door and build relationships for their career moving forward.

“A great recommendation letter from an employer really matters when it comes to applying for colleges or so forth,” said Ryan.

Other cities in WalletHub’s top ten include: