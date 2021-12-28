New Year’s Eve celebrations impacted by omicron spread

(NewsNation Now) — The omicron variant is impacting New Year’s Eve celebrations nationwide and around the world.



Cities in multiple countries are outright canceling their events including: Germany, Greece, England, India and France.

In Germany alone, the three largest cities canceled their annual shows because of a feared “fifth” wave of coronavirus.

In a few major U.S. cities, the show will go on, but with modifications to the celebration schedule.

The iconic New York City ball drop has happened every year since 1907 — with the exception of 2 years during World War 2 — but once again this year’s event will look different thanks to COVID-19.

New York City is scaling back the crowds and requiring masks for attendees.

Viewing areas that normally accommodate about 58,000 people will be limited to about 15,000 to allow for more distancing, and everyone in attendance must show proof of vaccination and wear a mask, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a news release announcing the changes.

Seattle will not be shooting off physical fireworks or allowing crowds at the Space Needle. Instead, it will be an “augmented reality display” viewable online.

Sydney, Australia, will require all audience members to have a ticket and Austria announced a slate of new restrictions. Among them, restaurants must close at 10 p.m., including on New Year’s Eve.

