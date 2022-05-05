(NewsNation) — Gerber officially has a new “spokesbaby”— little Isa Slish from Oklahoma, a joyous, giggly baby who was born without part of her right leg.

Isa Slish is the winner of the baby food company’s 12th annual Photo Search, after she wowed the judges with her “overwhelming happiness” and “bright shining personality,” according to a news release.

She was born in September 2021. When her mom, Meredith Slish, was 18 weeks pregnant, she learned Isa would be born without a femur or a fibula in her right leg. According to TODAY, where the Photo Search results were announced, Isla Slish is the first Gerber baby with a limb difference.

Now Meredith Slish hopes her daughter’s story can bring more awareness to those with similar conditions, and create greater inclusion for children like her.

Meredith Slish said her daughter is a “strong, amazing little girl that loves to interact with the world around her.”

“Before she was born in September of 2021, we knew Isa was special, and she has shown us that every day since she came into our lives,” Meredith Slish said in a news release.

A “super happy baby,” Isa Slish enjoys babbling with her 4-year-old sister, Temperance, and feeling the breeze outside with her dad, John, the news release said.

Isa Slish truly embodies the idea that every baby can be a Gerber baby, Tarun Malkani, Gerber President & CEO, said in a statement.

“Isa’s submission brought smiles to all of our faces,” Malkani said.

Isa Slish will get a $25,000 cash prize, and Gerber will match this with a donation to support March of Dimes’ maternal and infant health programs. The Slish family will also get free Gerber products for a year, a $1,000 wardrobe provided by Gerber Childrenswear and a $1,000 gift card from ezpz for dishware and utensils.

Gerber launched its Photo Search more than a decade ago, according to the news release, after company officials were inspired by “countless photos sent by parents who see their little one in Gerber’s iconic baby logo.”