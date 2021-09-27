CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Morning in America highlights communities from all across the country. Here are the top headlines you should know for Monday, Sept. 27.

Kansas City, Missouri

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is resting and in stable condition after being taken to a hospital for dehydration following Kansas City’s 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The 63-year-old was feeling ill but coached the duration of the game, a team spokesman said.

The Chiefs did not release any additional details about Reid’s condition.

Grizzly Flats, California

Grizzly Flats, California was decimated by the Caldor Fire, but generous neighbors came together to give toys to children who lost everything. Ashlee’s Toy Closet, a nonprofit organization based out of Reno, Nevada, donated more than 10,000 toys to deserving kids.

“I saw there was a great need for students to have hope and joy,” Pioneer Union School District Superintendent Annette Lane said.

Grizzly Flats resident Candance Tyler said Sunday’s toy drive was the “beginning of a new start” for her and her two daughters.

“Our family has been in Grizzly for more than 120 years. We had one of the original homesteads,” Tyler said. “Whatever she gets from here will be one of those things that they will have forever because it’s the beginning of a new start for us.”