News Across America: Ohio anti-hazing law takes effect and rage room for cancer patients

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Morning in America highlights communities from all across the country. Here are the top headlines you should know for Friday, Oct. 8.

Columbus, Ohio

On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Higher Education released a plan to combat hazing at colleges and universities across the state.

The plan comes months after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed Collin’s Law, making hazing a felony. It also comes in the wake of the death of Stone Foltz, a 20-year-old Bowling Green State University student who died from alcohol poisoning during a fraternity hazing ritual in March.

The plan includes guidelines for anti-hazing education and training programs, as well as a model anti-hazing policy. In addition, it focuses on awareness, prevention and intervention.

“Acts of hazing have occurred at campuses across the United States for too long, leaving physical, psychological, and emotional scars that seldom heal quickly,” said ODHE Chancellor Randy Gardner in a news release on Thursday. “Earlier this year, Gov. DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly sent a clear and direct message to everyone affiliated with colleges and universities in our state – taking important steps necessary to bring an end to hazing must be an Ohio priority.”

The Ohio Department of Higher Education encouraged schools to detail potential sanctions for violations and hold student groups accountable in the plan.

Honolulu, Hawaii

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and there’s a rage room in Hawaii that caters to cancer survivors, giving them a place to smash stuff and release their emotions.

You let out your anger and break stuff; there are rage rooms across the country, but what’s unique about Break’N Anger Honolulu is that one of the owners is a cancer survivor.

Carolina Palotti knows just how grueling cancer can be, so she wanted to help others going through what she went through. So they’re offered what’s called “Smash Cancer” sessions free of charge.

“There was one time I was really afraid of taking the medication. I was tired a little bit of it, and one of the nurses told me that there were people going every day to take the medication for years sometimes,” Palotti recalled. “And it made me strong to take the medication that day, but it made me want to find a way to support them and make their lives a little easier, a little happier.”