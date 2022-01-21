WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — NewsNation’s Capitol Hill reporter Allison Harris announced her pregnancy live on “Morning in America” Friday.
In a separate post via Instagram, Harris expressed excitement for the arrival of her bundle of joy.
“Starting the new year with the MOST exciting news … I can’t wait for our little summer girl! The biggest blessing of our lives already, praying for this healthy, happy baby girl,” Harris wrote.
She and her husband Garrett Haake are expecting a girl.
Latest News
- Booster shots needed against omicron, CDC studies show
- ‘I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)’: Meat Loaf’s misunderstood lyric, explained
- West Virginia reporter hit by car on live TV says she’s OK
- Momentum shifting toward bipartisan election reform
- First woman to command USS Constitution takes over Friday